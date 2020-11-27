Movement for Democratic Chance-T Acting President Thokozani Khupe says budgets should capital intensive and drive production and not consumptive.

Speaking yesterday after the 2021 National Budget presentation by Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube said budgets should drive economic sustainability by allocating more resources to the production sector.

“Budgets are not supposed to be consumptive.

“They are supposed to be capital intensive.

“They should be used for capital projects.

“We want to make sure that productive sectors are funded,” she said.

Meanwhile, former Finance Minister, Tendai Biti concurs with Khupe says the presented budget will not offer any stimulus to the economy and will not offer a way out of the depression, he says it failed to address market distortions.

