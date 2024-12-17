File image

Two Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers from Sakubva Police Station have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly assaulting its officers.

As reported by the Children of War Veterans Association, the two cops attempted to obstruct ZACC officials during a bribery investigation.

Apparently, a number of police officers have of late been arrested on bribe taking allegations.

Most recently, two police officers were arrested after a video of them receiving bribes from motorists at Mabvuku turnoff went viral on social media.

In other news, the ZRP reiterates that motorists must stop, render first aid and report road traffic accidents to the Police:

“ZRP Mbare is investigating a hit-and-run fatal road traffic accident in which a grade 7 learner (13) died after being hit by an unknown motorist who was driving a Nissan Caravan kombi, registration number AGZ 0118, along New Chitungwiza Road on 15/12/24 at around 1352 hours.

“The driver dumped the body and kombi at Chitungwiza Hospital and fled to an unknown destination. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”

Zwnews