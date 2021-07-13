The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has petitioned Officer Commanding Manicaland Province complaining about cops’ complacency in enforcing COVID-19 regulations by not dispersing Johane Marange Apostolic sect worshippers, who are currently gathered at a vigil in Mafararikwa village.

“We expressed concern over this neglect of duty by police as this public gathering is a super spreader of COVID-19 & a public health hazard with far reaching consequences on the community of Manicaland.

“We have asked the police to enforce the law impartially & to disperse the crowd & to arrest & charge the church leadership for violating national lockdown regulations.

“We have asked police to rapidly respond within 24 hours failure of which we will sue the State for facilitating a public health hazard,” says ZLHR.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently reviewed lockdown restrictions banning gatherings.

Under the new regulations people are only allowed to gather on funerals, but should not exceed 30.

-Zwnews