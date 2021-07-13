The governing party ZANU-PF says its Acting national political Commissar Patrick Chinamasa is recovering well at a private hospital in Harare, after an accident.

Chinamasa was involved in a road traffic accident in Rusape after ramming into a truck that was carrying scrap metal.

After the accident, he reportedly complained of chest pains.

Apparently, the party says in a telephone interview yesterday, Chinamasa was in high spirits, and said he is feeling much better.

“Zanu PF acting NPC Cde Patrick Chinamasa is in a stable condition and recovering well at a private hospital in Harare after he was involved in an accident on Saturday night,” says the party.

-Zwnews