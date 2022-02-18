The Zimbabwe Republic Police has dismissed social media reports, especially a WhatsApp post alleging that there are serving soldiers who have been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery case in Mutoko.

Police say investigations have established that no such incident linked to ZNA members has occurred.

The ZRP has since warned individuals and groups against circulating false messages which cause alarm, panic and despondency to the public.

The ZRP adds that anyone identified or found to be circulating false messages will be arrested and the law will take its course without fear or favour.

Zwnews