Former Mozambican president Armando Guebuza has testified in court over the country’s biggest-ever scandal.

His government illicitly borrowed US$2.4 billion without parliamentary approval and the money was corruptly siphoned off by officials, crippling the economy.

When the “hidden debt” hearing began yesterday morning, unidentified men tried to sabotage the electrical systems of the makeshift court facility, in a re-purposed prison in Maputo, leading to shootings that left marks on the prison’s gate.

According to media reports, Guebuza (79) told the court that although it was his decision to mobilise resources for development projects, the person who was delegated to lead the “operational command” in charge of managing the funds was Filipe Nyusi, the current president.

Newshawks