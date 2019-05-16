Zim male musician goes for 17 years without s-x: Its waste of time

Zimbabwe musician Clive Malunga has disclosed that he last had bedroom action in 2002 when he parted ways with his wife.

The Nesango hit-maker has also said he is committed to studies and he has no time for horizontal gymnastics.

Malunga who owns Jenaguru Culture Centre opened up to hmetro recently:

“I am currently doing my Masters in Business Administration (degree) with Great Zimbabwe University,” Malunga told H-Metro. One of the country’s top musicians and music promoter, Malunga, has decided to go back to school. “It is time for educating our minds than wasting time having sex.”

Malunga, however, urged men not to divorce their wives saying it was only him who was unlucky in marriage.

“I think I am unlucky in marriage. To all men, get me correctly here, I am not saying leave your wives, no, but I am just honestly telling you that I have a bad luck in marriage, hence decided to stay single for life with my children.” “So inini handichada, I am now just staying and educating my children who are now respecting me more because they now know that our father is an organised parent and he is a father,” he said.

statemedia

