ZRP cop(36) flees after raping own daughter(16)

A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) sergeant stationed with the Masvingo Provincial Legal Services is on the run after revelations that he repeatedly raped his now 16-year-old daughter since 2017.

The 36-year-old police officer, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, was staying at ZRP Zimuto Camp and is now understood to be now on the run.

Efforts to get a comment from Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula were fruitless as she was said to be out of office and busy with preparations for the agricultural show.

Sources said in March 2017, the police officer raped the girl at their one-roomed Rujeko lodgings after her mother went to their rural home, leaving her and her younger sibling in the care of their father.

The police officer went on to rape his daughter six more times on different occasions between April and May 2017, all the time threatening the victim against revealing the abuse to anybody.

During the previous school holidays (August 2019) the girl’s mother again went to the rural areas and left the victim with her father at their Zimuto Camp house where they now stayed.

The cop then asked the girl to accompany him to fetch some firewood in the bush along the Masvingo-Mutare Road where he raped her again.

The victim, however, gathered enough courage this time around and revealed the abuses to her two uncles who stay at 4 Brigade army barracks but again cannot be named here to protect the identity of the victim.

A police case under RRB Number 4150566 has since been opened against the offending officer and the victim was referred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital for medical examination.

A few weeks ago, another senior police officer who stayed at Phoenix Base fled after many years of raping his step-daughter who is still in secondary school.

tellzim