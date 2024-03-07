ZRP cop convicted for trafficking women to Oman

A SUSPENDED police officer and his niece were yesterday convicted of trafficking three women to Oman where they were turned into sex slaves.

Forward Mashonganyika and his niece, Tendai Muswe, were convicted after a full trial by Harare regional magistrate Estere Chivasa.

Muswe is currently serving three years in prison for a similar offence.

In her findings, magistrate Chivasa said the State had proved their case beyond reasonable doubt.

She said the three women proved to be credible witnesses.

“Besides facilitating the trafficking from Zimbabwe to Oman, the other issue is that there must be evidence of deceitfulness. “A number of things aren’t in dispute. “According to their defence, the three women stayed at Mashonganyika’s place of residence once and it’s not in dispute that they travelled to Oman. “They were excited to fly for the first time and, when they flew, they believed they were flying to Dubai to work in hotels and restaurants. It’s not in dispute that they went to Oman, not Dubai.”

She added:

“It’s not in dispute that they were allocated to work as slaves and none of the two is denying that they were enslaved, assaulted, denied food and salaries, denied rest, sexually assaulted and were deported back to Zimbabwe. “The only thing in dispute is whether they facilitated their trafficking to Oman and they denied any involvement, but the State led evidence from a number of witnesses and I listened carefully how they were linking the duo to the trafficking. “The evidence was cemented by that of the investigating officer through whom documents of money they received from Mohamed Ali in Oman was tendered.”

hmetro