The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Assistant Commissiner Valerio Rangarirai Valentine Shate has died.

The late Assistant Commissioner who was the Quartermaster General passed on in Harare today.

ZPCS announced the development on its social media handle.

“A dark cloud of mourning has descended upon the Shate and ZPCS family following the untimely passing on of Assistant Commissiner Valerio Rangarirai Valentine Shate in Harare today.

“He was the Quartermaster General,” said the organization.

Zwnews