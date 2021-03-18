Zozibini Tunzi has made history by being the longest reigning Miss Universe ever! The beauty Queen who hails all the way from a small village called Sidwadweni, Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, will now be handing over her crown to another Queen after wearing it for 466 days and counting.

Zozibini was officially crowned Miss Universe in December 2019, and her victory made her the third South African woman to win the title, as well as the first black woman since 2011. The coronavirus pandemic caused the pageant to not take place last year, but this year the 69th Miss Universe Pageant will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Hotel.

My @missuniverse fan side is screaming! It’s always so exciting for me to watch the show and it is finally here. I’m so excited for every contestants’ journey and I wish them all the best of luck!” announced Zozi.

During her speech at the pageant, Zozibini delivered a powerful speech and said, “I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me — with my kind of skin and my kind of hair — was never considered to be beautiful, I think it is time that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face, and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine.”

Miss South Africa congratulated Zozi for this achievement, “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary leaders! Today we celebrate Zozi as the longest-reigning Miss Universe! Thank you for taking up space and inspiring us all.”

When making the announcement, fans wished for her to hold the title forever:

“Despite this complicated year, you have been able to adapt and stay yourself always smiling, giving positive, being listening, you will stay in our hearts for a long time, we will never forget you and you will miss us a lot. We love you Queen Zozi”

“Covid pulled a number on us! They should’ve at least let you enjoy the reign for another year!”

“You have done so well as our miss universe I’m failing to believe that anyone will be better than you.”

Enjoying her last days as the title holder, Zozibini took to IG to re-affirm her status as Miss Universe saying, “The one with the Title Deed of the Universe. The keeper of keys! The landlord. First of her name! You can disagree in the comments if you like. Not sure where you’re gonna stay after I kick you out though.”

