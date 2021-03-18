Bindura Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer Dr. Savie Munoriarwa has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police on allegations of corruption and criminal abuse of office.

Dr. Munoriarwa who was suspended by the Council in February was picked up last night by Bindura CID.

She is currently in police custody assisting with investigations and is expected to appear at the Bindura magistrates court.

The Council like many others has been dogged by corruption allegations its engineer was few years ago slapped with a 24-month jail term after being convicted of 16 counts of fraud involving $9 840.

Tendai Kanyonganise of No. 2, Manhenga Location, Bindura, was sentenced to serve 15 months after four months were suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit any offence involving dishonesty.

-ZWNEWS