Zimbabwe has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zambia aimed at promoting self-sustained economic growth for the two countries.

The MoU was signed today during the joint virtual signing ceremony between Minister of Industry and Commerce Sekai Nzenza and Zambia’s Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma.

Nzenza said the pact will further enhance cordial relations that exist between the two countries, dating back to colonial times.

Meanwhile, speaking during the event, Yaluma said the MoU will be spearheaded by the COMESA Secretariat.

He said the proper implementation of the MoU will provide opportunities for the private sectors in the two countries to benefit from the African continental free trade area through enhanced competitiveness.

He added that the joint industrialisation project with Zimbabwe will further strengthen the relationship in the field of business.

Apparently, another MoU has been signed between Rwanda Development Board and ZimTrade, MOU on cooperation in the Media,Information and Publicity and MOU on Diplomatic Consultations

Minister of Information,Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said the signing of the memoranda reflects the good relations that exist between the two countries particularly in the exchange of information and training of journalists.