File photo

A Zimbabwe National Army officer (Farai Chauke, 38) -has appeared before a Harare magistrate after he was connected to a duo believed to have broken into Highfield 2 High School and stolen 97 Ordinary Level and 47 Advanced Level Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) certificates.

This is not the first time for ZNA members to be linked with criminal activities.

At some point they were directly implicated in robberies, or as suppliers guns to armed criminals.

Recently, three armed robbers including a member of the ZNA were arrested on allegations of robbing and stripping nɑked more than 28 people countrywide after offering them lifts in separate incidents.

Their arrest follows a joint operation between CID homicide and the military police.

The three were part of a gang, including a woman, that has been using various vehicles and offering lifts to people before robbing them of their valuables, cellphones and cash.

They are believed to have robbed various amounts ranging between US$5 and US$12 000 along the highways, especially the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, Harare-Mutare Road, Harare-Bulawayo Road and other areas in and around the city.

Zwnews