Journalists from the private media have been denied entry into new airport on State media given the green card, as President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is set to commission the Airport Expansion Project.

The US$153 million Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport expansion project was handed over to the Airports Company of Zimbabwe next month with refurbishment of the older terminal area set to be finished by December.

Travellers started using the extension by end of June as the Government continued its drive to enhance aviation infrastructure in line with global standards.

Developing an efficient air transport system is critical in enhancing economic growth in line with the country’s aspirations as expressed under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The project was being done by a Chinese company.

