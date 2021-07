The late Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lt. Gen. Edzai Chimonyo has been declared a national hero.

The pronouncement was made by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he visited the Chimonyo family this afternoon.

Mnangagwa visited the family to render his condolences message.

Chimonyo succumbed to cancer on 8 July 2021.

Lt Gen Chimonyo assumed his current position on December 18, 2017 when he took over from General Philip Valerio Sibanda, who was promoted to be the Commander Defence Forces.