South Africa’s Johannesburg mayor Moloantoa Geoffrey Makhubo has died of pandemic-related complications.

According to BusinessLive, the city’s finance MMC, Jolidee Matongo said on Friday.

Matongo told Business Day: “It’s confirmed, he has passed on this morning.

“He was in hospital due to hospital due to Covid-19. He did not make it.”

Makhubo’s spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndamase, could not immediately be reached for comment.

On July 3, Ndamase announced that Makhubo had been hospitalised for Covid-19 complications, following a positive test result late in June.