The Zimbabwe Mercantile Exchange Private Limited (ZMX) which operates an electronic warehouse receipt & commodities trading platform has set up 31 warehouses to receive wheat & other grains following the government’s liberalization of grain trade.

Farmers can now sell through ZMX’s warehouse receipt system, enabling price discovery & post-harvest financing.

To identify a registered warehouse close to them, farmers should book a delivery via their mobile, USSD or web portal, enter commodity type, quantity and region, enter pickup location and select warehouse from the provided options.

ZMX a private limited company registered under Zimbabwe’s Companies Act & Other entities Act [Chapter 24:31] of 2020, and regulated by the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) to operate a commodities exchange.

It also operates a Warehouse Receipt System according to the Warehouse Receipt (General) Regulations, 2020.

ZMX is operated by the Financial Securities Exchange and was founded as a joint venture between the Financial Securities Exchange (FINSEC), TSL Limited, CBZ Limited representing the private sector and the Government of Zimbabwe.

Zwnews