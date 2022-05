Image: TechZim

The Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA) has announced toll gate fees hike.

The new fees are with effect from the 23rd of May, 2023.

Light motor vehicles must pay ZW$520, up from ZW$300.

Buses will part with ZW$1 040, up from ZW$600.

Meanwhile, ZINARA says toll fees in foreign currency remain unchanged.

Zwnews