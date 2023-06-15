The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) has announced new toll fees.

The new fees will be with effect from 15 June 2023.

Motorcycles are exempted from paying toll fees but light motor vehicles will pay US$2.00 or ZWL$11 960 with effect from tomorrow.

Minibuses will pay US$3.00 or ZWL$17 940, buses will pay US$4.00 or ZWL$23 920, and heavy vehicles will pay US$5.00 or ZWL$29 900.

Haulage trucks will pay US$10.00 or ZWL$59 800, while residential per term has been set at US$40.00 or ZWL$239 200.

Meanwhile, the authority has also reviewed vehicle licensing fees as the well.

