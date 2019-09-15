ZINARA demands real cash for tollgate payments

ZINARA wishes to advise the motoring public that we are experiencing serious network challenges for mobile, debit card and ZINARA pre-paid card payments, due to the present power challenges.

This has seen long queues surface at most of our tollgates due to network fluctuations on point of sale machines and mobile money payments.

We hereby encourage our motorists to travel with optional methods of payment to avoid being inconvenienced and inconveniencing fellow motorists.

We are presently engaging the relevant authorities to assist.

In the meantime, we are also encouraging our valued motorists using electronic payment methods not to congest the Express cash lanes at tolling points.

Any inconvenience is hereby sincerely regretted.