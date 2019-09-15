Nelson Chamisa condemns abduction of Doctor Magombeyi

HARARE: Opposition MDC president Nelson Chamisa has condemned the kidnapping of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) Acting President Dr Peter Magombeyi.

Dr Magombaeyi was abducted around 10 PM on Saturday night by suspected state agents and has not been seen since.

In a statement, Chamisa bemoaned the abduction and called for the implementation of political reforms to prevent such acts from happening.

He said: