The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), a parastatal under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, has announced new Toll Fees effective 01 February 2023.

ZINARA said ZWL toll fees will apply in terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021. Read the notice:

Toll Fees -Effective 01 February 2023

We would like to advise our valued customers that with effect from 1 February 2023, the following ZWL toll fees will apply in terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021.

Motorcycles are exempted from paying toll fees.

Light Motor Vehicles ………………………………………………………… US$2; ZWL$1,600

Minibuses ………………………………………………………………………… US$3; ZWL$2,400

Buses ………………………………………………………………………………. US$4; ZWL$3,200

Heavy Vehicles ………………………………………………………………… US$5; ZWL$4,000

Haulage Trucks ……………………………………………………………….. US$10; ZWL$8,000

Residential Discount Per Term ………………………………………….. US$40; ZWL$32,200

Toll fees in foreign currency remain unchanged

Toll fees in Zimbabwe are charges that drivers pay to use certain roads and highways.

The fees go towards maintaining and improving these roads.

As indicated above, the amount paid depends on factors such as the type of vehicle and the distance travelled. Toll fees help keep roads safe and well-maintained.

ZINARA collects toll fees at designated toll booths in cash at the toll plaza.

Some toll plazas may also accept payment by mobile money platforms such as EcoCash or ZIPIT.

It’s best to check with the specific toll plaza you’ll be passing through to confirm the accepted forms of payment.