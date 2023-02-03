The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has released the November 2022 Ordinary Level results and they are available online via the portal link below. ZIMSEC has also issued the below guidelines to help you access results without issues.
Candidates can access their results from the ZIMSEC portal from 3 PM today and collect their result slips from Monday at their centres.
ZIMSEC announced on Friday:
The ZIMSEC Results Portal for Ordinary Level Results will open at 1500hrs. Access is through zimsec.co.zw. Please DO NOT attempt to log on before 1500hrs.
Please note that only ONE person can log into an account. You can not create multiple accounts. Any attempt to do so will cause your account to be blocked.
A total of 278 760 candidates sat for November 2022 O Level Exams. 183 584 wrote 5 or more subjects and 53 169 passed 5 or more subjects.
Overall pass rate is 28.96% compared to 26.34% in 2021. Increase of 2.62% in the pass rate