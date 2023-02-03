Information reaching news desks suggest that South African Amapiano duo, Amaroto, have gone separate ways.

This has been denied before but now controversial blogger Musa Khawula has revealed the shocking reason why Amaroto members Reece Madlisa and Zuma reportedly split.

Rumours have been circulating recently that the Amapiano duo have separated despite being one of the most prominent groups in the genre.

Amapiano duo, Amaroto separated, Musa Khawula, revealed on his YouTube channel last night. He said:

You know that Amaroto, Reece Madlisa and this f****d up one Zuma have since separated. They have been spotted and seen gigging in different venues. I heard that apparently, between the two of them, one of them had raped a girl.”

Apparently between Zuma and Reece Madlisa, one has raped a girl.

Musa Khawula will be bringing the complete Gist to South Africans very soon, maybe tonight or other night.

According to information, Zuma and Reece have already started performing individually at gigs.