Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a grocery shop at Tilcor Industry, Chitungwiza on 26/10/24 at around 1330 hours.

Three unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol stole USD 8 705.00 cash from two till drawers in the shop after firing one shot into the roof and ordering shop workers and customers to lie down.

The suspects drove away in a Honda Fit vehicle.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

