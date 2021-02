Former ZANU-PF Youth leader Jim Kunaka will remain incarcerated at Harare Remand Prison after Justice Chitapi today advised his lawyer Munyaradzi Bwanya of ZLHRLawyers that he will convene a special court session on Thursday next week to hand down judgment on Kunaka’s bail appeal & for 5 others matters.

Kunaka has been in detention since 24 December when he was arrested & charged with inciting people to participate in an anti-govt protest which was planned for 31 July 2020.

-Zwnews