ZIMSEC dispatches June 2023 ‘O’, ‘A’ Level certificates

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has released the Ordinary and Advanced Level certificates for June 2023 and dispatched them to provinces.

In a statement, ZIMSEC advised candidates to collect their certificates from their respective schools.

It said: “Ordinary and Advanced Level certificates for November 2022 were released and sent to provinces in August 2023.

“June 2023 Ordinary and Advanced level certificates were released in December 2023. Contact your school/ centre to collect your certificates.”

Meanwhile, some schools are notorious for withholding results and certificates from candidates with school fees arrears to force parents and guardians to pay up.

Usually, once candidates get the results, the parents will not clear the arrears.

However, the Government recently warned schools withholding results that they will be punished.

20th February 2024

