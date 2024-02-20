Categories: Zim Latest

SADC Mission expected in Zimbabwe today

A Southern African Development Community (SADC) Preparatory Mission led by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Corporate Affairs Dr Judith Kateera, is expected in Zimbabwe today.

The team’s visit which will run until 24 February is to engage Harare over preparations of the SADC Summit set for August.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Michael Mukura said the preparatory mission is a technical team that will engage Zimbabwe in terms of preparations for hosting the 44th SADC Summit in August.

“The team will provide Zimbabwe with guidelines based on SADC minimum standards regarding the obligations when hosting the Summit.

“Zimbabwe will be provided with the opportunity to present reports on the state of preparedness towards hosting the Summit in Harare in August 2024,” he said.

Zimbabwe will become the SADC Chair form August, taking over from Angola.

The Herald

20th February 2024

