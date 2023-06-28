One of Zimbabwe’s greatest boxers Charles Manyuchi, is set to end his illustrious career with one final fight against Malawian boxer, Sherif Kasongo, in a World Boxing Federation super-middleweight showdown on May 27.

In a statement, Manyuchi said this bout is going to be his last fight as he should leave the stage with honour and dignity.

He wrote:

I am glad to be making this announcement but first things first.

I have a very big fight ahead of me in which I am going to be defending my WBF belt on May 27 in Zimbabwe.

The Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy are promoting this bout and they are still considering the most ideal place to stage the fight given the significance it carries.

The fight has since been dubbed the Grand Finale as I will be exiting the boxing stage after the fight. But I cannot say much at the moment as I am occupied, busy with the modalities of the upcoming fight.

I have to prepare well for this fight. I know the responsibility that I will be carrying on my shoulders.

This is going to be my last fight and I should leave the stage with honour and dignity.

That means I will spend most of my time in the coming weeks doing training. I need to spend more time in the gym preparing for the bout.

I will discuss everything in detail when I have my last fight. I am very happy and I have been very lucky to have tested glory in the ring.

This is a sport that changed me in terms of personality and everything and I should also honour the game.