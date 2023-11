Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube says Zimbabwe’s economy will grow at 5.5% this year, marginally higher that his earlier forecast of 5.3%.

Ncube who is currently presenting the country’s 2024 National Budget says this is due to better-than-expected agricultural output.

However, he says 2024 economic growth will slow down to 3.5% due to drought and lower minerals prices.

More details later…