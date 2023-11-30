Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says Zimbabweans should not expect much from outsiders including the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in as far as solving the country’s political impasse is concerned.

He was responding to a question by one of his X followers, Given Ncube who asked him: “How far neSADC.?”

In response Chamisa said: “SADC is we the people! We fix all our issues. We’re the ones to help ourselves. We’re the answers to our own questions.”

Asked: “When is change coming, President?”

He responded: “Seems so far yet so so near!”

Earlier on, Chamisa had posted: “Zimbabwe needs a shared vision, shared values and shared goals.Yes, a shared national culture. A shared dream and a shared journey. We need a “common denominator” point to agree on a shared agenda for national development and transformation which will be adhered to by all irrespective of which party is governing or is in the alternative.

One netizen seemingly mocked him saying: “If ever there is one thing you are consistent about, it’s motivational speeches. You are excellent at it. You excel. 100%.”

He responded: “I love this! There is a positive in every negative! Be blessed.”

Zwnews