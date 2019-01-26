Zimplats subsidiary fires 80 employees for demanding salary increase

Zimbabwe’s largest platinum miner, Zimplats’s subsidiary has wielded the axe to at least 80 striking employees for downing tools in protest of poor salaries.

Glenrise Investments, an entirely owned Zimplats company fired the workers who downed tools with the remaining ones having resigned protesting against paltry salaries.

A fired worker who pleaded for anonymity said they received the shock of their lives after being sent packing while on strike.

“I am still to come to terms with the ill-treatment we got from Zimplats. Instead of addressing our grievances they decided to fire us over our workers rights.

“We were almost 75 who were booted out with others having voluntary resigned after being tipped of another looming downsizing. The company must rescind its decisions and come to the negotiating table with us to map a way forward,” said the worker.

The company owned by Zimplats management is contracted to do construction work and was currently building at Ngezi Zimplats Mine in Mhondoro.

Zimplats spokesperson Busi Chindove could neither confirm nor deny the allegations as his phone was unreachable.

Several attempts were made, but still there was no success.

