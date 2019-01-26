Tuku Mtukudzi was a real PEOPLE’S CHAMPION..Ezra Tshisa Sibanda

By Ezra Sibanda: Tuku’s body now lying in state at his rural home in Madziva, 30km from Bindura. A service will be conducted in the late morning before burial around 2.00pm. Today Tuku’s body was taken from his home Knowe to his Pakare Paye Centre for a church service & body viewing. It was then escorted to the Giant National Sports Stadium by the army & police, where tens of thousands of people came to bid farewell to the great iconic artist of our time. Thanks a million to all the people who attended. Various local artists performed to entertain the appreciating crowd, a befitting send off.

The sad part was that Tuku’s friends from the continent were not invited by the organisers of the Send Off Concert . On the other hand the event was dominated by young dance hall artists and veteran musicians like Zex Manatsa were not given a chance to perform let alone speak. Tuku would have loved to see all his music friends from all over Zim & Africa perform at his funeral. l feel they reduced Tuku from an International Superstar to just a local act and the event didnt meet the standard for an artist of his stature. The naive promoters were just all over and confused. What l know is that the government made funds available for this event and dont know where & how funds were used since all artists offered free service.

Tuku’s body was taken away at around 3.00 pm to One Commando Barracks where it was flown by the Military Helicopter to his rural home Madziva. Its the first time that a local musician’s death has shaken the world with so much vibration, he was a blessed man indeed. Tuku was a real People’s Champion, likeable human being, humble and just an easy going man. I am glad that Lovemore Majaivana called from USA & spoke to Tuku’s wife Daisy expressing his condolences and comforting the Family. l will miss the burial on Sunday because of other pressing issues. l hope & pray everything will go according to plan, lay Nzou to rest once & for all. My appeal to people is to respect the family & leave them alone after the burial.

