Zimparks on Reports of Lion Sighting in Masvingo, Residents Urged to Stay Calm

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo has issues a statement following claims of a solitary lion allegedly sighted near Rujeko Suburb in Masvingo Friday morning.

Following a circulating WhatsApp message from Ward 10 Councillor Sengerai Manyanga, cautioning residents about a lion purportedly seen on the outskirts of Rujeko and Eastvale, Farawo assured that Zimparks promptly dispatched a team to investigate. However, their search yielded no evidence of the reported predator.

Farawo stated, “We dispatched a team to look for the predator and we found nothing. Our team is back. We can’t find the workers who made the report to the councillor.”

In the circulated statement, Councillor Manyanga had warned residents from various suburbs, including Aminas, Johane Masowe, Eastvale, Hellen McGhie, Lower Eastvale, Sewage Works, and Rujeko, to remain cautious and vigilant due to the alleged lion sighting.

Despite the initial concerns raised, authorities have not corroborated the reported lion sighting, urging residents to remain calm and vigilant while they continue monitoring the situation closely.