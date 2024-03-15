Zimparks on Reports of Lion Sighting in Masvingo, Residents Urged to Stay Calm

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo has issues a statement following claims of a solitary lion allegedly sighted near Rujeko Suburb in Masvingo Friday morning.
Following a circulating WhatsApp message from Ward 10 Councillor Sengerai Manyanga, cautioning residents about a lion purportedly seen on the outskirts of Rujeko and Eastvale, Farawo assured that Zimparks promptly dispatched a team to investigate. However, their search yielded no evidence of the reported predator.
Farawo stated, “We dispatched a team to look for the predator and we found nothing. Our team is back. We can’t find the workers who made the report to the councillor.”
In the circulated statement, Councillor Manyanga had warned residents from various suburbs, including Aminas, Johane Masowe, Eastvale, Hellen McGhie, Lower Eastvale, Sewage Works, and Rujeko, to remain cautious and vigilant due to the alleged lion sighting.
Despite the initial concerns raised, authorities have not corroborated the reported lion sighting, urging residents to remain calm and vigilant while they continue monitoring the situation closely.
Former mineworker Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi disclosed to authorities that he received a total of R45,000… Read More
If only given five minutes to consume online content, most people would rather see a… Read More
President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangangwa has added four more entities to Mutapa Investment Fund, i.e., Zimbabwe… Read More
ZANU PF secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu said President Mnangagwa, who is also ZANU… Read More
A shocking incident has gripped Mutare, involving a daring 17-year-old teenager (identity withheld) allegedly implicated… Read More
A LOVE RAT teacher stationed at Mzilikazi High School in Bulawayo is in the eye of… Read More