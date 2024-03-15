Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi Confession: R15,000 Payment Details Revealed in Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial

Former mineworker Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi disclosed to authorities that he received a total of R45,000 for his involvement in the murder of South African football star Senzo Meyiwa. According to his confession, Ntanzi initially received R15,000 immediately after the murder, followed by an additional R30,000 at a later time.

Ntanzi’s revelations emerged during proceedings at the South Africa Pretoria High Court, where the contents of his confession statement are being presented. The statement implicates singer Kelly Khumalo as the alleged initiator and financier of the “hit.”

Meyiwa, a renowned goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, tragically suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest at his girlfriend’s family home on October 26, 2014. The incident, which occurred when their daughter Thingo was just seven months old, shocked the nation.

Ntanzi is currently on trial alongside co-accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli for Meyiwa’s murder. Despite their pleas of not guilty, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled that admissions made by Sibiya and Ntanzi were voluntary.

During Friday’s proceedings, Lt-Col Solomon Raphadu, who took Ntanzi’s confession on June 19, 2020, testified about the events leading up to the murder. Ntanzi recounted receiving a call in mid-October 2014 from a friend, Mthokoziseni, who, along with Maphisa, informed him of urgent work requiring his assistance. The plan allegedly involved Kelly Khumalo initiating and financing the operation.

According to Ntanzi’s confession, he and Mncube were tasked with entering the Khumalo home, while Ntuli acted as the driver and Sibiya as a guard. Maphisa was stationed outside as backup, with surveillance conducted beforehand.

The fatal encounter occurred when Ntanzi and Mncube entered the house, leading to a struggle with Meyiwa, during which the fatal shot was fired. Ntanzi fled the scene with the money and cellphones, leaving Mncube behind.

Following the murder, a dispute reportedly arose over payment amounts, leading to a meeting at eMahlathini. Despite tensions, the family agreed to keep quiet about the incident.

The trial continues as more details emerge regarding the tragic events surrounding Senzo Meyiwa’s death.