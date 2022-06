ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu has been summoned by Criminal Investigations Department’s Law and Order for “questioning” as “suspect” for undisclosed crime.

This comes few days after men claiming to be police officers raided his home.

Mathuthu is expected to present himself at a police station in Bulawayo on Monday.

Meanwhile, when seven men claiming to be cops stormed his house, the police did not confirm them as their officers.