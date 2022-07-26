The local currency, Zimdollar has continued to lose value on the official exchange rate hitting the 416 mark this week from 403 last week.

Apparently, it is double that figure on the widely-used black or parallel market.

Meanwhile, renowned economist Steve Hanke has continuously been urging Harare to fully dollarise.

“Zimbabwe is in 2nd place in this week’s Hanke’s CurrencyWatchlist.

“The Zimbabwean dollar has depreciated against the USD by 97.61% since Jan. 2020. It’s time for Zimbabwe to dump the Zim dollar & officially adopt the USD,” he posted recently.

Zwnews