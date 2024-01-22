The Zimdollar or Real-time gross settlement (RTGS) currency on its worst free fall as it breaches the 10 000 mark on the official market.

The Zimbabwean dollar (sign: Z$; code: ZWL), also known as the Zimdollar or Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) dollar, is one of the official currencies of Zimbabwe.

It was the only official currency in Zimbabwe from June 2019 to March 2020, after which foreign currencies were legalised again.

Today the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is selling the gold coins at the rate of $1:10012.88.

Apparently, below are Gold Coin and Gold-backed Digital Token Prices – 22 January 2024.

