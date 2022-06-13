Professor of economics at John Hopkins University, Steve Hanke, has released the latest global inflation table which shows Zimbabwe’s economy as the worst in terms of inflation.

Zimbabwe’s inflation rate is worse than that of Ukraine which has been at war since February.

In a commentary, Hanke said:

“In this week’s inflation table, Zimbabwe takes the 1st place. On June 9, I measured Zimbabwe’s inflation at 324%/yr.

“More than 3x the official inflation rate of 96.4%/yr. Zimbabwe must dump the Zim Dollar & officially adopt the USD.”

Zwnews