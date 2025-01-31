The country spent US$368 million from January-September 2024 servicing its foreign and loca debtsl.

As a share of total spending and net lending, what was spent on debt servicing (13.8%) is more than what government spent on health (7.4%) and education (12.3%).

Apparently, the country is planning to sell some state enterprises to service debts.

The country’s staggering debt is estimated at close to 90 percent of the Gross Domestic Product posing a danger to national and economic development.

Zimbabwe’s key creditors are World Bank, African Development Bank and Paris Clubs.

Zwnews