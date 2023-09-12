0 0

As political tension remain high in the country following the just ended disputed polls, Zimbabweans have been warned to guard against counter-intelligence narratives meant to manage their expectations.

Political commentator and investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says Zimbabweans have fallen prey to ZANU PF counter-intelligence narratives.

“I want to take you back to this 2019 tweet.

“Don’t believe counter-intelligence that is meant to manage your expectations.

“ZANU-PF’s intelligence community has been very good at feeding the opposition and citizens with lies couched as intelligence leaks to give us hope that there are powerful people in the system supporting change,” he says.

He adds that the same happening daily today with citizens being fed false stories of hope by people purporting to be insiders.

“Mnangagwa is fully in charge of the State, and if you doubted it, yesterday was your answer,” he says.

Chin’ono maintains that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa exhibited that he is fully in charge by appointing his sons deputy ministers.

Zimbabweans have been subjected to different counter-intelligence narratives alleging that Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga are at each other’s throats.

In 2019, Chin’ono made a similar warning which reads:

“Citizens, don’t believe STUPID stories being planted about a coup, removal of presidium or parliamentary recall.

That is COUNTER-INTELLIGENCE meant to deceive the citizen that something is being done.

Emmerson Mnangagwa is fully in charge. FOCUS on real issues not propaganda.”

Zwnews