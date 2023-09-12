0 0

Former Dynamos Football Club captain Memory Mucherahowa has called his ex team’s supporters to order for making tribal remarks.

This follows trouble that rocked Highlanders versus Dynamos match at Barbourfields over the weekend.

Responding to the tribal remarks made by supporters during the match, Mucherahowa says during his time, Dynamos used to have players who were Ndebeles hence no need for tribalism in sport.

“Iyi Dembare haidiwe iyi, inga kuDynamos kwacho vaiveko vakaita sana Lucky Dube, Bheki Mhlotshwa, Lovemore Ncube, Christian Ncube. Ndapota hangu musadaro,” he says.

Apparently, the Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere has condemned the violent acts that marred the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22 fixture between Highlanders and Dynamos.

The match was abandoned after just thirty-five minutes after Highlanders fans at the Soweto End threw missles before invading the pitch.

The incident occurred just moments after Dembare’s second goal, forcing the players and coaching staff from both sides to return to the dressing rooms.

After a lengthy stoppage, a decision to abandon the match was made.

In a statement, signed by Jere, the PSL said: