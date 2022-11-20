A bus carrying Zimbabwean nationals overturned in South Africa on the N1 between Paarl and Rawsonville highway at about 8 AM on Saturday injuring dozens.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the accident, saying the bus was en route to Cape Town when the incident occurred.

He said the injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Western Cape MEC of mobility, Daylin Mitchell, who visited the scene shortly after the crash, said about 38 people had been injured.

Said Mitchell:While I’m relieved that there were no fatalities, I wish to remind public transport operators of the big responsibility they have in transporting human life.

Public transport will remain a priority to me in the lead-up and over the festive season and I am issuing a stern warning to all operators – we will have a zero-tolerance approach to compliance.

Ineke van Huyssteen, the spokesperson for ER24, said 30 patients, including children, sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate, while eight patients sustained serious injuries.