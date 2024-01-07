Zimbabweans living in South Africa will begin applying and receiving passports in Johannesburg and Cape Town in March.

Meanwhile those living in the United Kingdom and the United States of America will access the same services before year-end, the Harare Bureau has established.

Apparently, the cost of obtaining a passport has gone up with effect from January 2024.

The cost of an ordinary passport has increased to USD$170, while an emergency passport now costs USD$270.

Few days ago, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage issued a Statutory Instrument 1 of 2024 to announce the updated regulations.

Citizenship (Passport Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 1)

IT is hereby notified that the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, in terms of section 22 of the Citizenship of Zimbabwe Act [Chapter 4:01], has made the following regulations:—

These regulations may be cited as the Citizenship (Passport Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 1). The Schedule to the Citizenship (Passport Fees), 2022, published in Statutory Instrument 16 of 2022, is repealed and the following is substituted—

“Schedule (Section 13) Fees

The fees payable for obtaining one passport shall be:

(a) ordinary-passport . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . USD150”.

(b) emergency-passport . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . USD250”.

(c) the following additional fee shall be charged for every electronically readable passport application to obtain a quick response (QR) code . . . USD20”

