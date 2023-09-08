0 0

Some Zimbabweans living in South are protesting today in Pretoria against the African National Congress (ANC)’s endorsement of the shambolic Zimbabwean elections.

ANC, South Africa’s ruling party went beyond endorsing the sham election calling Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa a Western puppet.

They are holding placards reminding the ANC Government that the rigged elections in Zimbabwe are the main driver of illegal immigration in South Africa.

As renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono notes:

“ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula insulted Zimbabweans saying that they had taken their whole country to South Africa, yet he also openly twerks for ZANU-PF on social media endorsing the sham election which drives people to South Africa due to economic mismanagement and corrupt rule.”

Zwnews