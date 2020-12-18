Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe says police will be deployed to ensure compliance to the ban on gatherings as country gears up for Christmas.

He says citizens should remain guided that parties are not allowed, as a preventative measure against the spread of coronavirus.

“Generally, parties are not permissible, but church services and weddings are permissible, but again they have to make sure that people are not more than 100.

“And in such cases we should observe social distancing and we should wear our masks,” he recently told a local publication.

He said these measures not meant to prevent people from enjoying or to cause discomfort, but a move curb the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

“We want to emphasize that these restrictions are not meant to cause discomfort, but as you can see, the numbers (of Covid-19 cases) have started rising again.

“So it is in the interests of us as citizens to ensure that we observe these regulations,” he added.

He pointed out that the country has done well so far, and the trajectory should be maintained.

“We have done well so far as Zimbabwe and we are ranked highly in terms of prevention of Covid-19. Let’s maintain that and continuously observe the restrictions,” said Kazembe.