Dairibord Zimbabwe Private Limited (DZL Holdings Limited) the country’s biggest dairy company, confirms talks to take over smaller rival Dendairy.

DZL Holdings Limited is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and is the largest dairy company in Zimbabwe; producing and marketing a range of fresh milk and ready-to-drink and long-life milk products.

The company also owns Lyons Zimbabwe; a food company that manufactures and markets ice-cream, cordials, condiments and spreads, tea and mineral water; ME Charhons which manufactures biscuits and baking products; and has a majority stake in Dairibord Malawi.

The company is wholly-owned by Lavenson Investments Private Limited and is the flagship subsidiary of Dairiboard Holdings Limited.

DZL Holdings Limited owns four property companies; Goldblum Investments (Private) Limited, Chatmoss Properties (Private) Limited, Quallinnex Properties (Private) Limited and Slimline Investments (Private) Limited.

Its export markets include Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique and South Africa.

