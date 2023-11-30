A yet to be identified Zimbabwean haulage truck driver fell from his vehicle and died instantly at the Chirundu Border Post recently.

The driver was traveling from Zimbabwe to Zambia.

According to reports, the incident took place on 27 November 2023 at night. He was on queue waiting for the border to open for business in the morning so he could pass through immigration.

It is said he opened the door of his truck and fell to the ground and crashed to the ground with his head.

It is reported, his skull broke as a result of the impact from the fall and he died instantly.

Zimbabwe Professional Drivers posted in Facebook:

“Tine urombo tine mumwe wedu shofe ashaikira pano pachirundu weCST maAbnormal aye eyellow adonha mumota usiku kwakutemera nemusoro.”

Zwnews