Zimbabwean teen fell to his death from Australia’s tallest building

An 18-year-old Australia based Zimbabwean boy, Leonard Nherera’s life came to an untimely end after falling from Sydney Tower on Sunday.

It is reported that Nherera, from Moorebank in Sydney’s southwest, was the second person to take his life at the landmark in four months.

His death at the tourist attraction known to Sydneysiders as Centrepoint Tower led to calls for the country’s Skywalk to be closed for good.

It is reported Leonard had been to church with his mother few hours before he died.

Australia is home to many Zimbabwean expatriate families.